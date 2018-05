OAK PARK, Mich. - A fight broke out on a DDOT bus that was on 8 Mile and Coolidge Highway in Oak Park.

Two men were fighting when one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, police said.

The man got off the bus and tried to flee, but was caught and taken into custody by Oak Park police on the Detroit side of 8 Mile Road, just east of Schaefer Highway, police said.

Both men are being treated at a hospital.

