Man stabbed in Pontiac attempting to stop purse thief

PONTIAC, Mich. - A man was stabbed Wednesday night in Pontiac after a trying to get a friend's stolen purse back.

The incident happened in the Woodland Heights public housing development. John Press and a friend of his had a fender-bender. While Press assisted in fixing the bumpers, someone took a purse out of Press' friend's car, and Press knew he had to act.

"Another girl saw him take it and she said, 'It's the guy with the dreadlocks, he took her purse and he went that way,'" said Press.

Press claims Thomas Cumming stabbed him after Press forcibly dragged him back to the parking lot.

In a turn of events, the medical back brace Press wore saved his life.

"The knife went into my side and I kind of knew it wasn't a punch," Press said. "I'm like, 'Hold on,' and I touched it and saw blood."

Press said Cumming couldn't get his knife through the outside brace material easily. After several attempts, the blade finally penetrated.

"By the grace of God, it didn't hit any organs or anything," Press said. "I'm in pain, but I'm alright."

Press is unapologetic for his defense of his friend, who got her purse back but not her wallet and ID.

Cumming was arrested by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and was arraigned Friday on felonious assault charges.

