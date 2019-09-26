Man stabbed three times on front lawn of Detroit apartment building, police say

DETROIT - A 46-year-old man was stabbed three times on the front lawn of an apartment building on Detroit's west side, police said.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of West Chicago, according to authorities.

Witnesses told police the victim and another man got into an argument on the front lawn. He said the victim fell in the grass and the other man ran away, officials said.

When police arrived, the victim was inside the apartment building, according to authorities.

The 46-year-old man suffered three stab wounds, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.