Man stabbed to death on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A man died Thursday after he was stabbed on Detroit's east side.

Police said a woman heard a commotion outside in the area of Arlington and Modern streets then saw the victim, a 57-year-old man, bleeding on the ground.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The man who stabbed the victim was seen leaving the scene in a silver minivan that was traveling north on Goddard Street toward East McNichols Road, police said.

He is described as a black man with a light complexion and a low-style haircut. He was wearing a white shirt and blue pants, police said.

