Man stands on garbage can to look at Clinton Township woman through bathroom window, police say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Clinton Township are warning residents about a peeping Tom who stood on a garbage can to look at a woman through a bathroom window.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 15 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, police said.

"That's very creepy," resident Shaquila Hicks said. "Who wants to be that disgusting, that perverted, to actually look at younger kids and older women? (There are) better things to do than be peeping through some windows."

Police said the man climbed on top of a garbage can to look through the bathroom window of the home. A woman was inside the bathroom at the time and called police.

"You have to have that much time in the world to climb on a nasty garbage can to look into someone's home and privacy?" Hicks said. "Don't you have a life?"

There was a similar incident reported last week in Chesterfield Township. A man used a ladder to get on the roof of a home and watch a young woman change in her bedroom, police said.

Clinton Township police are looking into whether the two cases are connected. In the meantime, residents are asked to stay vigilant.

"I keep a close eye on my children, but that makes me want to keep an even closer eye on them to know that there's a peeping Tom out here," Hicks said.

Police are continuing to investigate both incidents.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.