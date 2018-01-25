Man steals $168 worth of cigarettes from Bloomfield Township gas station, police say

A man is wanted for stealing $168 worth of cigarettes from a Marathon Gas Station in Bloomfield Township, police said. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a gas station in Bloomfield Township.

Surveillance video shows a man breaking into the Marathon Gas Station at 12:26 a.m. Saturday. The gas station is at 43020 Woodward Avenue.

Police said the man in the photo above broke into the gas station and stole $168 worth of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

