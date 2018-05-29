Man steals $600 worth of alcohol from Macomb Township business, police say

The man was described as 50 to 55 years old and about 6 feet tall. (WDIV)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was caught on video stealing $600 worth of alcohol from a business in Macomb Township, according to authorities.

The man was at the business on 26 Mile Road around 11:15 a.m. on May 22, police said.

Surveillance video shows him taking several bottles of liquor off of the shelves and placing them in his cart.

The man was described as 50 to 55 years old and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a white cap, a dark blue or black short-sleeved shirt, tan khaki-style pants, white tennis shoes and possible polarized eye glasses.

Police said the man left the business as a passenger in an older mid-size, light blue or gray SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9363.

