Man steals $800 from wallet left on bench at Chesterfield Township Meijer, police say

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole $800 from a wallet that was left on a bench at Meijer in Chesterfield Township, according to officials.
A Meijer customer said she left her wallet on a bench near the west-side vestibule at 11:39 p.m. Friday and left the store.
Surveillance video shows a man in his 50s, wearing an orange T-shirt and blue shorts, walking up to the bench and taking $800 out. He left the wallet on the bench, walked out of the store and got into a white Dodge Ram.
The Ram was driven by a man in his 20s with a beard. He was wearing a red shirt, white sunglasses and a black cap with white trim, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-3721.
