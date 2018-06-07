Man steals $800 from wallet left on bench at Chesterfield Township Meijer, police say

Police are searching for the man (left) pected of taking $800 from a wallet and the driver (right) who picked him up from the Meijer in Chesterfield Township. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole $800 from a wallet that was left on a bench at Meijer in Chesterfield Township, according to officials.

A Meijer customer said she left her wallet on a bench near the west-side vestibule at 11:39 p.m. Friday and left the store.

Surveillance video shows a man in his 50s, wearing an orange T-shirt and blue shorts, walking up to the bench and taking $800 out. He left the wallet on the bench, walked out of the store and got into a white Dodge Ram.

The Ram was driven by a man in his 20s with a beard. He was wearing a red shirt, white sunglasses and a black cap with white trim, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-3721.

