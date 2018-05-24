Man steals chainsaw worth $270 from Lowe's in Bloomfield Township

Police said this man stole a chainsaw from the Lowe's store on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a chainsaw from the Lowe's store on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township.

A Lowe's cashier saw the man in the pictures above walking toward the exit doors on April 27 at the 1801 South Telegraph Road store.

She asked the man if he needed any assistance, but he said no and walked out of the store without paying, police said.

The chainsaw is valued at $269.99.

Anyone with information, or who recognizes the man, is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

