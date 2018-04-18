Man steals from garage after canvassing Sterling Heights neighborhood

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights investigators are asking for the public's help after a man was caught on video stealing from someone's garage.

Even though the video is low quality, officials believe it will be enough to track the man down.

Police said the man was canvassing the neighborhood before pulling into the driveway.

"I was outside doing just a little bit of gardening," the homeowner said.

She doesn't want to be shown publicly, but the woman said she loves to work in the garden. She was outside her home, near 14 Mile and Hayes roads, for about two hours Friday, and her garage door was open.

When her husband got home, he noticed something was wrong.

"He goes, 'Did you move my floor jack?'" she said. "'No.' 'Well, it's missing.' I said, 'Look at the tape.'"

Video shows a man wearing a ball cap driving a Ford F-150 pulling into her driveway, going into the garage and stealing the floor jack. He was there for less than 60 seconds. The camera captured video of the man driving through the neighborhood at least once before.

"He went around the subdivision," she said. "He went past, he went around and then back."

Sterling Heights police hope someone will recognize the man or his truck.

Police said the incident serves as a reminder to keep a close eye on your home while outside.

"I have to close the garage; keep the garage locked," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2800.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.