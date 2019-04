CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man accused of taking a phone from the hands of a deaf man in Clinton Township.

Officials said the man in the photos above took the phone from the hands of a deaf man who was trying to use it to communicate with others.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7851.

