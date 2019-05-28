Man steals SUV after demanding keys at gunpoint outside Detroit building, police say

DETROIT - A man stole an SUV after demanding a victim's keys at gunpoint outside a Detroit building, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Woodward Avenue, police said.

A 36-year-old man was walking out of a building when another man approached him on foot, pulled out a gun and demanded his car keys, according to officials.

The gunman got into the man's 2011 GMC Yukon and fled the scene, police said. The Yukon had license plate No. DZE8049.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone who has information about the incident or the gunman's whereabouts is asked to call Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

