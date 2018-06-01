Man steals tablet from shopping cart, walks out of Waterford Township store, police say

A man is wanted for stealing a tablet in Waterford Township, police said.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who took a tablet from a shopping cart in Waterford Township and walked out of the store.

The incident happened at 6 p.m. on May 6 at the Meijer in the 4200 block of Highland Road, police said.

The man was seen walking past a shopping cart left outside the restroom. He took the tablet from the cart and walked out of the store with two other adults and a small girl, officials said.

Surveillance video shows the man walking out of the store with the tablet in his left hand. The tablet was a Kindle Fire with a pink rubber case.

Police said the man was 18 to 20 years old, thin and of an average height. He had curly red hair and a scraggly beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts and a silver chain.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-6077 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

