Man steals vehicle, credit cards, breaks into cars, pulls knife on good Samaritans in Wayne County

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a slew of crimes throughout Wayne County, police said.

A group of good Samaritans said they saw Aaron Cody Brown breaking into cars Saturday. They followed Brown on foot while calling police. Once they cornered him, Brown pulled a knife on the good Samaritans, police said.

Brown was arraigned Monday in 27th District Court on two counts of felonious assault and two counts of breaking and entering vehicles. He is being held at the Wayne County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Police said a stolen car out of Ecorse was found in the area of the vehicles allegedly targeted by Brown. Wyandotte police are investigating if Brown was responsible for stealing the car.

Brown was cited for larceny June 22 after allegedly using stolen credit cards from Wyandotte citizens and using them at convenience stores and gas stations in Ecorse, police said. The case is still open.

Brown also has an open case in River Rouge, where he was arrested for allegedly receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, police said. The vehicle was reported stolen June 24 from the Waterfront Restaurant in Wyandotte. River Rouge police said Brown was arrested that night while in possession of the vehicle and the keys.

Police said Brown is a person of interest in two other stolen vehicle cases in Wyandotte, another from the Waterfront Restaurant and one from Midway Marina.

Wyandotte said there have been several instances of people breaking into cars. They are investigating numerous theft cases in the city.

