Man steals woman's car at gunpoint after sexually assaulting her at Detroit gas station, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man who carjacked a woman after sexually assaulting her at a Detroit gas station, officials said.

The incident happened at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station in the 19000 block of Van Dyke.

Police said the man inappropriately touched a 23-year-old woman, sparking an argument. The woman left the gas station and told her boyfriend, who was sitting in the car, about the incident, police said.

The man left the gas station when the victim's boyfriend walked in, police said. The man walked up to the woman, pulled out a handgun and drove away in her black 2008 Chevy Impala, according to authorities.

The vehicle was last seen heading east on Van Dyke.

Police described the man as black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and in his 30s. He has a thin build and a dark complexion. He was wearing a black cap, a black biker's vest and dark jeans, police said.

