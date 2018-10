ROYAL OAK - An investigation underway in Royal Oak, after a man is struck and killed by a train.

This happened late Saturday night in the area of West 6th Street and Main Street. Police say the man was attempting to cross the tracks when he was hit. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim is reportedly a 24-year-old man from Flat Rock. Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

