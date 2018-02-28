Man struck by hit-and-run driver while trying to cross street in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mich. - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a man was struck by a car while crossing the street in Riverview.

"I got really lucky," Christian Scheible said. "I was scared because it could have gone a lot worse."

Video shows a car hitting Scheible on Monday night at the busy intersection of Fort Street and Pennsylvania Road. After hitting Scheible, the driver kept going.

"The front bumper on the passenger side hit my right leg," Scheible said.

Traffic was stopped for a red light, and Scheible and his cousin tried to get across Fort Street before the light turned green. But police said the light changed while Scheible was still crossing.

"As we start going, I get across the first lane, half of the second lane, and I saw a car on my right side clip me, and I went flying across the road," Scheible said.

Video shows Scheible jumped up quickly after the car hit him.

"It was mostly out of the fear of getting hit by another car, because I was kind of still in the middle of the road," Scheible said.

When Scheible got to a Mobil gas station, the clerk had a hard time grasping what had happened.

"Hard to believe someone gets hit by a car and gets up to start walking," clerk Fathil Al Ghazzi said. "I told him to call the police because I couldn't do much about it. His adrenaline was rushing, so I don't think he felt (his injuries right away)."

That was not the case 24 hours after the incident.

"I'm really sore, really tender all on my right side," Scheible said.

Police want to speak with the driver to get the other side of the story. The incident is considered a hit-and-run.

"They should have stopped just to check to see if I was OK," Scheible said.

