Man struggling with repair costs after van crashes through wall of Detroit home

A van crashed into a house in Eastside Detroit on Sept. 15, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man is in desperate need of help after an out-of-control driver slammed into his home in Detroit Saturday.

The van crashed through the front wall and window and left a crater behind.

The house is located near the intersection of Moross and Balfour roads.

Cleveland Mosley, 65, had just walked out of the living room and was in his bedroom when the van came barreling through the front wall.

Witnesses said the man was driving westbound on Moross Road and crossed the grassy median before he crashed into the corner home.

Mosley said neighbors prevented the driver from running away.

Detroit police arrested the driver, who did not have a license or car insurance.

Mosley doesn’t have home insurance and is unsure how he’ll pay for the repairs to his home.

Anyone willing to donate or help Mosley can contact him via email here.

