Man tackled, carjacked at gunpoint by 3 men outside Detroit business, police say

DETROIT - A man was tackled and carjacked at gunpoint by three men outside a business in Detroit, police said.

The incident happened at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 16000 block of Joy Road, police said.

The man said he parked his black 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck and was walking into a business.

An armed man tackled him to the ground and another man, who was also armed, demanded his keys, according to authorities.

The two suspects and a third man left in the pickup truck, police said.

The victim was not injured, officials said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

