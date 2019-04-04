Man tackled, carjacked at gunpoint by 3 men outside Detroit business, police say

DETROIT - A man was tackled and carjacked at gunpoint by three men outside a business in Detroit, police said.
The incident happened at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 16000 block of Joy Road, police said.
The man said he parked his black 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck and was walking into a business.
An armed man tackled him to the ground and another man, who was also armed, demanded his keys, according to authorities.
The two suspects and a third man left in the pickup truck, police said.
The victim was not injured, officials said.
Police are continuing to investigate.
