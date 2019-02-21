Man taken into custody after apartment fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A three-story apartment building on Detroit's west side is a total loss after firefighters spent hours battling flames.

It took crews more than five hours to get the fire under control. The size of the building and issues with a fire hydrant that wasn't working slowed down progress, according to officials.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and officials said there are indications the fire was intentionally set. At least two men ran out of the vacant apartment building screaming for help, according to witnesses.

"A man ran out of the building asking me to call the fire department," a witness said.

As fire crews worked to get control of the flames and smoke police took one man into custody, he is suspected of arson. It wasn't clear how mnay other people were inside.

No injuries were reported.

