Man taken into custody by Michigan State Police during warrant execution in White Lake Township

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police executed a warrant and took a man into custody Thursday morning at a home in White Lake Township.

The warrant was served at a home on Maplewood Street.

Investigators kicked in the front door as a loudspeaker announced that authorities had a warrant.

A man was taken into custody. A child and a dog were removed from the home.

Several evidence bags were taken out of the home.

No other information was made available.

