Man takes bicycle, searches through vehicle in Grosse Pointe Farms garage, officials say

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - Grosse Pointe Farms police are searching for a man who they said was caught on video walking into a homeowner's garage.

Police said the man walked into the attached garage through an unlocked door. He removed a bicycle and searched through a vehicle before leaving, officials said.

The incident happened on Kerby Road.

Police said homeowners should remember to lock their homes and vehicle doors at all times.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety at 313-885-2100.

