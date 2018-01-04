Man takes cash, lottery tickets during armed robbery at Southgate CVS

Police are searching for a man who robbed a CVS in Southgate at gunpoint Dec. 23, 2017. (WDIV)

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - Police are seeking information about a man who robbed a Southgate CVS store at gunpoint Dec. 23.

Police said the man showed a silver semiautomatic handgun at the store at 15300 Eureka Road at about 10 p.m. He was able to take cash and lottery tickets.

He is described as a dark-skinned male with a full, black beard. He is about 6 feet tall and about 30-40 years old. He was wearing a baseball hat, dark-colored puffy jacket with a fur hood and dark-colored pants.

Police said they have leads about the crime, but they are looking for information about the man. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-258-3061.

