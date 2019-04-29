Man takes food order without paying on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man accused of taking a food order without paying from a restaurant on the city's east side.

Police said the man walked into a Project Green Light restaurant at 4:12 p.m. April 18 and ordered food and drinks.

When employees returned to get the man's payment, he had left the restaurant, police said.

Surveillance video captured him walking west on Erskine Street toward Russell Street, officials said.

The man is described as being 20 to 25 years old with a slim build and a dark complexion. He had a mustache and a goatee, police said. He was wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a red Bulls head on the left front side and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

