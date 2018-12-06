Man tells woman bug crawled in her boot so he could touch her feet, record it, Ferndale police say

Surveillance video shows Brandon Jackson recording on his cellphone as her removes a woman's boots and touches her feet, police said.

FERNDALE, Mich. - Ferndale police said a man told a woman a bug crawled into her boot so he could touch her feet and record it on his cellphone.

Brandon Jackson, 22, of Redford Township, was arraigned Thursday on assault and battery charges.

Man touches woman's feet

Police said Jackson visited a Ferndale business Nov. 21 and told a 48-year-old woman that an insect had crawled into her boot. The woman went to a private area and checked her boots for bugs, but didn't find any, according to authorities.

Brandon Jackson

When she returned, Jackson insisted he had seen a bug crawl inside one of her boots, police said. Without her permission, Jackson removed the woman's boots and touched her feet, according to officials.

The woman said she was uncomfortable about Jackson's behavior, so she reviewed surveillance video of the incident.

Surveillance video shows Jackson filming with his cellphone while he touched the woman's feet. The woman called the Ferndale Police Department the following Monday.

Police search man's cellphone

Ferndale detectives interviewed Jackson and obtained a search warrant for his cellphone.

Officials said they discovered several photos of women's feet and dozens of videos of the same. Many of the videos showed Jackson telling women that bugs were crawling into their shoes, according to authorities.

None of the instances indicate evidence of crime, but police said these types of actions can often escalate to the point of unlawful activity or sexual assault.

Anyone who feels they might have been the victim of unwanted touching by Jackson is asked to report the incident to police.

Anyone who feels uneasy or witnesses something creepy is encouraged to report the incident to police.

Jackson is scheduled to return to court Dec. 27. He's being held in lieu of $1,500 bail.

