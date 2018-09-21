News

Man threatens former and current Macomb County employees

Person of interest identified

By Natasha Dado

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man who threated former and current Macomb County employees.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich - The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat that was made to former and current employees of Macomb County. 

The Macomb Area Computer Enforcement unit has identified a person of interest. The individual has been described as a black man with balding hair and a beard in his late 30s to early 40s.

He is believed to drive a gray SUV. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.  

Those with information are encouraged to contact police at 586-307-9412. 
 

