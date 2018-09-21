Man threatens former and current Macomb County employees

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man who threated former and current Macomb County employees.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich - The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat that was made to former and current employees of Macomb County.

The Macomb Area Computer Enforcement unit has identified a person of interest. The individual has been described as a black man with balding hair and a beard in his late 30s to early 40s.

He is believed to drive a gray SUV. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Those with information are encouraged to contact police at 586-307-9412.



