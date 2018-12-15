Man threatens to shoot Macomb County authorities if his brothers aren't wished a 'merry Christmas'

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Michael Boshell was arraigned Friday on one count of felony false report or threat of terrorism.

According to authorities, a man called the Macomb County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and made a threat toward deputies. Police said the man, who identified himself as Boshell, said that if someone didn't tell his brothers "merry Christmas," he would shoot deputies. He then hung up the phone.

Police determined the caller was Boshell, who is currently on parole for bank robbery.

Boshell was located by authorities outside his home in Mount Clemens and was arrested by members of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Enforcement Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team for a parole violation.

Boshell spoke with investigators and stated that he did not wish to harm law enforcement officers and should have mailed a Christmas card to his brothers instead.

Boshell’s brothers, Jeremiah and Joshua Boshell, are currently in the Macomb County Jail awaiting sentencing on two separate homicide.

Michael Boshell was arraigned Friday and given a $25,000 bond and a GPS tether requirement if released.

He is expected to return to court on Jan. 2.



