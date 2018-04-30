Man ticketed for drinking beers inside Sterling Heights Meijer, drunkenly calling police

Police said the man was slurring his speech, had glossy eyes and wasn't making sense. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man was given a ticket last week after drunkenly calling police from a Meijer in Sterling Heights, officials said.

Police said they arrived at the store around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday but couldn't find the man. They called the phone number, and the man said he was in checkout lane 23.

Officials found the man, who told them he was from New York and was lost. Police said he was slurring his speech, had glassy eyes and wasn't making sense.

When officials checked the man's driver's license, they found a Clinton Township address.

Police said there were two 25-ounce cans of beer that were nearly empty in the man's cart. He admitted to drinking the beer, police said.

The man was given a ticket for drunken and disorderly conduct.

