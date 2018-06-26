Man to be arraigned in Flat Rock double murder; grandparents' bodies were found by boy

FLAT ROCK, Mich. - Thomas Lane, 57, will face a judge on Tuesday.

He is facing 11 counts including two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his sister and brother-in-law.

Flat Rock police said Lane shot and killed them in March in their home at the Deerfield Estates. Their bodies were found by their 9-year-old grandson.

The couple was 59-year-old Catherine Ann Markowski and her 56-year-old husband, Mark Allen Harris.

Two hours after the bodies were found police noticed the couple's car also was missing from the house. Officers tracked down the vehicle in Trenton.

Police and Border Patrol arrested Lane a short time later.

His arraignment is Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.