Man to be sentenced for fatal stabbing at Detroit marijuana grow operation

DETROIT - A man convicted of killing another man at a marijuana grow operation in Detroit is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

Jason Alan Boyce, 43, was charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 22, 2016 stabbing death of 55-year-old Obiedious Warren Moore in the 100 block of South Green Street. Moore was died from multiple stab wounds.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the men were in a verbal argument over the proceeds from their marijuana grow operation when Boyce picked up a sharp instrument and stabbed Moore in the neck.

The case went to trial earlier this year. Boyce was found guilty by a jury on June 15.

He is set to be sentenced Monday morning in front of Judge Bruce Morrow inside the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

