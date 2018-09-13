Man to be sentenced in Ortonville double shooting

ORTONVILLE, Mich. - A man accused of shooting his wife and another man in Ortonville on Nov. 14, 2017 will be sentenced Thursday.

Michael Quigley was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, home invasion, assault and felony firearms violations.

He reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Quigley allegedly shot both his estranged wife and her friend before leading law enforcement officers on a 20-hour manhunt that closed schools in the region.

