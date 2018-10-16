Man turns himself in at Woodhaven police station after robbing bank 200 miles away in Illinois

WOODHAVEN, Mich. - One man is facing a lot of trouble after robbing a bank.

Police said the man walked up to the Woodhaven police station, opened the door, walked inside and turned himself in without any problems.

The incident is not common, and Woodhaven police had a hard time believing it.

Woodhaven Police Chief Robert Toth said the suspect turned himself in at the station around 11:20 a.m. He told police he had robbed a bank miles away.

The bank is in River Grove, Illinois. The man drove more than 200 miles to Woodhaven and told police he had robbed a bank and believed he was being sought by police.

The FBI office in Chicago is in charge of the investigation.

