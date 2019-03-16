Man under influence of drugs crashes truck into 2 Roseville homes, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police took a 39-year-old man from Warren into custody Saturday afternoon after he reportedly crashed a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck into two houses.

According to authorities, the man struck two homes and a parked SUV located near the intersection of Frazho Road and Belleair Street at about 2 p.m.

No one was injured in the homes.

The driver suffered injuries relating to the crash and was taken to a local hospital in police custody. Police believe the man was under the influence of drugs at the time.

No one was in the SUV that was struck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.