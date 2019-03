ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole a credit card from a vehicle and used it at an Allen Park store, according to authorities.

The man was caught on surveillance video after using the stolen credit card to buy some items from the store, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo above is asked to call the Allen Park Police Department at 313-386-7800.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.