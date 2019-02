This man is suspected of using a fake $100 bill at a 7-Elevein store in Dearborn. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police are searching for a man who used a fake $100 bill at a 7-Eleven store, according to officials.

The man paid with the fake bill around 12:40 a.m. Dec. 29 at the 7-Eleven at 3307 Greenfield Road, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240.

You can see surveillance video below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.