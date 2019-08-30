Man wanted after escaping Detroit police following arrest

As officers were escorting the man to a department SUV, the man pulled away and fled the location. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a misdemeanor narcotics offense that happened Thursday on the city's east side.

On Thursday at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a complaint about a man selling narcotics outside the Citgo gas station located in the 19000 block of Van Dyke in Detroit.

After investigating, officers recovered a small bag of suspected marijuana from the man's right hand. The man was arrested and handcuffed. As officers were escorting the man to a department SUV, the man pulled away and fled the location. He was last seen running Southbound on Van Dyke.

He is described as black and was wearing a white Nike hooded sweatshirt at the time he escaped from police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140.

