Man wanted by Bloomfield Township police for locker room theft at L.A. Fitness

A photo of the man wanted by Bloomfield Township police was released Monday.

DETROIT - On June 3 Bloomfield Township officers responded to L.A. Fitness at 2050 Telegraph Road for a larceny complaint.

The victim said that while he was working out someone entered his locker and took an American Express card.

In addition, he received an alert on his cellphone that his card had been used at the Best Buy located across the street from the club.

The victim's locker at the gym was found open. Two additional credit cards were taken, but never used.

Police were able to get a photo of the person responsible from security cameras at Best Buy.

The thief is described as being 6 feet tall and thin with a Russian accent. The case is under investigation.

If you have any information call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.

