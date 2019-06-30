Man wanted for attempting to lure girl away from Ypsilanti Township home

Surveillance video from the home was able to capture an image of the man police are looking for on his bike.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to lure away a child.

According to the WCSO, at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Wharton, there was a suspicious incident involving a man attempting to lure a young girl away from her home.

At the time of the incident, the 12-year-old girl was in front of her home playing when an unknown man approached her on his bike. Police said the man stopped in front of the girl’s home and attempted to lure her over to him.

As he began asking her to come over, she got scared and ran into the house. The unknown man went away afterward.

The man is described as a white male, about 30 years old, with long strawberry blonde hair and a stocky build. His bike was described as cream in color and a beach cruiser style model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WCSO at 734-994-2911.

