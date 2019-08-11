News

Man wanted for double shooting at Detroit gas station that injured two

Fight happened after victims spoke to woman with shooter at gas station

By Natasha Dado

The fight between the shooter and victims happened after the victims spoke to a woman with the shooter. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened overnight Saturday at an Exxon gas station and left two men injured. 

According to police, around 2 a.m. Saturday the shooter was inside the gas station in the 17000 block of Harper in Detroit with his friend and the two victims were with three other unknown men. 

A fight happened between the shooter and victims after the victims started talking to the shooter's friend, a woman. Shots were fired during the argument. 

The first victim was shot in the thigh; he was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The second victim was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital. He is in critical condition. 

The shooter fled the scene on foot, and is described as a black man, 35, 6 feet tall, dark complexion and was armed with a handgun. 

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.