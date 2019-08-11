Man wanted for double shooting at Detroit gas station that injured two

The fight between the shooter and victims happened after the victims spoke to a woman with the shooter. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened overnight Saturday at an Exxon gas station and left two men injured.

According to police, around 2 a.m. Saturday the shooter was inside the gas station in the 17000 block of Harper in Detroit with his friend and the two victims were with three other unknown men.

A fight happened between the shooter and victims after the victims started talking to the shooter's friend, a woman. Shots were fired during the argument.

The first victim was shot in the thigh; he was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The second victim was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital. He is in critical condition.

The shooter fled the scene on foot, and is described as a black man, 35, 6 feet tall, dark complexion and was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.

