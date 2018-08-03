Man wanted for having sex with woman passed out from drinking in Detroit

Police said this man, known as "Marcus M." raped a woman while she was passed out from drinking. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man accused of having sex with a woman who was passed out from drinking after they arranged a meeting online.

Police are trying to identify the man known as "Marcus M." They said he met a woman on Tagged.com and they set up a date.

Around 1 a.m. July 8, 2017, the man picked up the woman and took her to a liquor store on East Jefferson Avenue. He might have taken her to either Belle Isle or Gabriel Richard Park on East Jefferson Avenue, police said.

The woman blacked out from drinking and the man had sex with her while she was passed out, according to authorities.

He then drove the woman home half-dressed and dropped her off, police said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identity of the man.

Anyone with information on the identity of "Marcus M." is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

