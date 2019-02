EASTPOINTE, Mich. - The Eastpointe Police Department said officers are searching for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion.

Johnny Rittenberry is accused of the felony, which could land him a 20-year prison sentence if convicted.

Anyone with information on Rittenberry's whereabouts is asked to contact Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.

