Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman after following her home in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. - Police in Wayne released a sketch Monday of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault.

Police said the man followed a woman home and forced his way into her house to attack her. It was dark outside when the woman in her 40s was walking home near Michigan Avenue and Merriman Road, police said.

"He followed her, asked her if he could come inside," Wayne police Lt. Ryan Strong said. "She said, 'Absolutely not,' but he followed her inside."

Police said the man who pushed his way into the home is 18-20 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He had short curly or twisted hair.

When he got into the home, the man raped the woman and beat her, police said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.

