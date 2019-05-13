Man wanted for stealing, damaging merchandise at Detroit store

The man wanted for malicious destruction of property by Detroit police.

DETROIT - Police are searching for a man wanted for malicious destruction of property and larceny at a Project Green Light location on the city's west side.

On April 24 at around 11:42 p.m., the unknown man entered a convenience store located inside a gas station in the 18000 block of west 7 Mile Road and had a dispute with the owner.

The man allegedly damaged and stole merchandise. He is described as a black man with a medium build and long, braided hair. The man was last seen wearing maroon pants and a blue jacket with red sleeves.

He reportedly fled the location in a 2014 Chrysler 300 with the license plate JD89Z.

Police released video of the incident. If you recognize the man in the video below, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

