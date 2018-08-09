Man wanted for stealing donation jar with $50 for Boy Scouts from Roseville restaurant

This man is accused of stealing a Boy Scouts donation jar from the Ram's Horn restaurant in Roseville. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who was seen stealing a donation jar that contained $50 for Boy Scouts from a Roseville restaurant.

The man walked into the Ram's Horn restaurant at 29220 Gratiot Avenue around 5:10 a.m. July 31, police said.

He entered and exited the restaurant several times before walking up to the cash register and grabbing the donation jar, according to authorities.

Police said the man fled the restaurant with the jar and the money.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

