Man wanted for stealing $1,300 glasses from 64-year-old man on Detroit's west side

Detroit police said this man stole glasses worth $1,300 from a 64-year-old on the city's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are searching for a man who stole glasses from a 64-year-old man who was getting off a bus on Detroit's west side.

The victim was exiting the bus around 8:30 a.m. on June 7 in the 19000 block of Grand River Avenue, officials said.

The robber followed the victim off the bus, approached him from behind and took his Cartier glasses, police said. He fled the scene on foot.

The glasses are worth $1,300, according to authorities.

Police said the robber was 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed about 200 pounds. He had a dark complexion, a goatee and an unkempt Afro haircut.

He was last seen wearing a jogging outfit with a light gray sweatshirt and pants.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.