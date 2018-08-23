News

Man wanted for stealing several bottles of alcohol from Bloomfield Township store

Alcohol stolen from Plum Market, police say

By Derick Hutchinson

Police said this man stole alcohol from the Plum Market in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Bloomfield Township are searching for a man accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from a store.

Police said the man walked into the Plum Market at 3675 West Maple Road around 6:50 p.m. Aug. 15. He took several bottles of alcohol off the shelves and left the store without paying, police said.

The man was in his early 30s. He was wearing blue jeans and a flannel shirt, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

