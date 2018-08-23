Man wanted for stealing several bottles of alcohol from Bloomfield Township store

Police said this man stole alcohol from the Plum Market in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Bloomfield Township are searching for a man accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from a store.

Police said the man walked into the Plum Market at 3675 West Maple Road around 6:50 p.m. Aug. 15. He took several bottles of alcohol off the shelves and left the store without paying, police said.

The man was in his early 30s. He was wearing blue jeans and a flannel shirt, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.