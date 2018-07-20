Man wanted for striking 53-year-old in eye outside Downtown Detroit convenience store

This man is wanted for attacking a customer outside a Detroit convenience store. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are searching for a man who attacked a convenience store customer in Downtown Detroit.

Police said a 53-year-old man was leaving a convenience store around 11 p.m. July 4 in the 2000 block of Woodward Avenue. He was behind a group of men, and one of the men left the group and struck the victim in his left eye with an object.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. An update on his condition has not been provided.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo above is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.