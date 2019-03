CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who is using counterfeit cash at local businesses.

The man went into Marcos Pizza restaurant last week and paid for a soda using a counterfeit bill, police said.

Several other businesses in Chesterfield Township have reported the same crime involving the man.

If you recognize the man in the video above, call police at 586-949-2322.

