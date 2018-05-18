News

Man wanted in armed robbery at Circle K in Pittsfield Township, police say

Clerk says robber appeared to be teenager

By Derick Hutchinson

This man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Pittsfield Township. (WDIV)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery at Circle K in Pittsfield Township.

Officials said a man walked into the Circle K at 4:02 a.m. on April 27 and demanded money from the store clerk. The clerk said the muzzle of a handgun was protruding from the man's jacket pocket.

When the man got the cash, he grabbed several cigarellos and left the store on foot.

Ypsilanti police tracked the man with a K-9, but the search was unsuccessful.

Officials said the man was Hispanic, under 5 feet 4 inches tall and thin. He appeared to be a teenager, the clerk said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored socks, no shoes and a bandanna on his face.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.

