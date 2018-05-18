Man wanted in armed robbery at Circle K in Pittsfield Township, police say

This man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Pittsfield Township. (WDIV)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery at Circle K in Pittsfield Township.

Officials said a man walked into the Circle K at 4:02 a.m. on April 27 and demanded money from the store clerk. The clerk said the muzzle of a handgun was protruding from the man's jacket pocket.

When the man got the cash, he grabbed several cigarellos and left the store on foot.

Ypsilanti police tracked the man with a K-9, but the search was unsuccessful.

Officials said the man was Hispanic, under 5 feet 4 inches tall and thin. He appeared to be a teenager, the clerk said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored socks, no shoes and a bandanna on his face.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.

