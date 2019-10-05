Man wanted in connection with fatal Detroit hit-and-run crash

Police say the victim and the driver had gotten into a verbal altercation inside the restaurant. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place on the city’s west side last month.

The crash happened Sept. 11 at around 3:25 a.m. in the 8000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

A 58-year-old man was struck by a dark-colored 2015-2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck as he exited the front door of a restaurant.

Police say the victim and the driver had gotten into a verbal altercation while inside the restaurant.

As the victim exited the restaurant, the driver of the Ford F-150 collided with the victim and then proceeded to flee the location, heading eastbound on 8 Mile.

The driver has been described as a black man in his mid-40s with a light complexion, 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 400 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

